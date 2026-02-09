Reid accumulated eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers.

Reid led the T-Wolves in rebounds and nearly recorded his first double-double since Jan. 11. However, it's been a slow start to February offensively for the 26-year-old, who is averaging 10.5 points on 39.5 percent shooting from the field in his first four appearances of the month.