Reid was ejected from Monday's game against the Hawks after being assessed a double technical foul, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He registered seven points (3-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes prior to departing.

Reid and Mouhamed Gueye got involved in a skirmish to start the fourth quarter, and the officiating crew made the decision to toss both involved parties. Julian Phillips could pick up some extra minutes down the stretch with Reid unavailable.