Napier notched 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime win versus the Nets.

Napier finished with season highs in scoring and minutes while swiping at least two steals for the third time in the last four games. With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness), among others, sidelined, Napier has been among those to step up of late, and he'll look to keep it rolling in a tough matchup versus the Bucks on Wednesday.