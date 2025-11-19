Love provided 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 loss to Phoenix.

Love has now appeared in three consecutive games, and it appears that the Trail Blazers intend to max out the two-way player's allotment of games with the home club. The North Carolina product went undrafted in the offseason, but an encouraging session in the Summer League earned him a spot with Portland.