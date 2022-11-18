Lillard provided 25 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets.

Lillard hasn't shot the basketball particularly well over his stretch of three straight double-doubles (36.7 percent), but he's finished with 20-plus points in each contest. The star point guard continues to show why he's one of the top sources of scoring at his position by averaging 27.6 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his first 10 games of the 2022-23 season.