Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Thursday
Turner will not play Thursday against the Thunder due to personal reasons, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Turner played 10 minutes Tuesday in his return from a knee injury, but the veteran will quickly be absent once more as he attends to a personal matter. It's unclear if he'll be back for Saturday's contest against the Suns.
