Ennis compiled 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes Saturday in the Raptors 905's 106-103 loss to the Canton Charge.

Given that Ennis boasts 186 games of NBA experience in addition to spending time in the EuroLeague, it's not too surprising that he's outclassed the G League competition since landing a deal with the 905 in late October. With averages of 17.5 points, 7.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 steals in 33.9 minutes per game over his 25 outings in the G League, Ennis is making a strong case to land a 10-day deal from an NBA team at some point later this season.