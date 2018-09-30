Derrickson posted 10 points (4-10 FG 2-5 3Pt) and three rebounds over 12 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 6-7 Georgetown product had an encouraging summer in Las Vegas and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors in the offseason. While it[spossible we will see more of him in the preseason, it's likely that he'll join the G-League once the season begins.