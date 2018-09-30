Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Scores 10 points off the bench
Derrickson posted 10 points (4-10 FG 2-5 3Pt) and three rebounds over 12 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves.
The 6-7 Georgetown product had an encouraging summer in Las Vegas and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors in the offseason. While it[spossible we will see more of him in the preseason, it's likely that he'll join the G-League once the season begins.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...