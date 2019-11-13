Warriors' Omari Spellman: Available Wednesday
Spellman (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Lakers.
Spellman was originally considered doubtful but was upgraded to questionable Tuesday and is now good to go. The 22-year-old will only end up missing the one game due to the left ankle sprain. Spellman is averaging 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.0 minutes this season.
