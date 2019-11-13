Play

Spellman (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Lakers.

Spellman was originally considered doubtful but was upgraded to questionable Tuesday and is now good to go. The 22-year-old will only end up missing the one game due to the left ankle sprain. Spellman is averaging 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.0 minutes this season.

