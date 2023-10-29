Curry (foot) is available Sunday against Houston, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Curry was probable ahead of Sunday's matchup, so it isn't very surprising to see him upgraded to available. He tallied 41 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's win over Sacramento.
