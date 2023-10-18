Curry (rest) will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Curry and Chris Paul took a seat for Golden State's previous exhibition, but they'll both be back in action Wednesday. The Warriors' point guards have been opponents for many years, but they are still developing chemistry as teammates, making preseason reps more important than in past years for Curry and company.
