Curry racked up 41 points (14-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

Curry had a hot hand throughout the victory, finishing with a sterling 14-of-19 mark from the field on the strength of a 7-for-10 performance from deep. The superstar point guard did much of his damage during the third quarter, when he made all but one of his seven shot attempts en route to 16 points. Curry shot a modest 8-for-20 (including 4-for-14 from three-point range) in the Warriors' season-opener Tuesday, but he knocked down 49.3 percent of his field-goal tries last year and remains the league's biggest threat from beyond the arc in his 15th NBA campaign.