Curry closed Wednesday's 130-119 loss to Phoenix with 50 points (17-28 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes.

Curry continues to do everything humanly possible for the Warriors, dropping a season-high scoring total on wildly efficient shooting. With many of his teammates struggling, Curry has stepped things up offensively, scoring at least 40 points in three of his past four games. Since Curry's offensive production probably isn't sustainable, the Warriors will be hoping he can scale back his production as their other options find their shooting touch.