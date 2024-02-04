Curry totaled 60 points (22-38 FG, 10-23 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Curry posted the second 60-point game of his illustrious career, with Saturday marking his 24th career occasion with 10 or more triples. He had the opportunity to win the game with a floater at the end of regulation, but his attempt bounced high off the backboard and off the rim, leading to an overtime frame in which Dejounte Murray sunk Golden State. Curry's teammates collectively went eight for 33 shooting from downtown in the loss, though Golden State was shorthanded with Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jonathan Kuminga (fouled out) unavailable down the stretch.