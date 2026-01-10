Curry recorded 27 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 137-103 victory over the Kings.

Curry scored all 27 of his points through the first three quarters of Friday's game while dropping a season-high 10 assists, en route to his second double-double of the season. He has scored at least 23 points in each of his last 10 games while connecting on at least four triples in eight of those contests. Over that 10-game span, Curry has averaged 28.5 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.