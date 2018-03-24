Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits early with knee strain

Curry will not return to Friday's game against the Hawks due to a left knee strain, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry's return from a six-game absence due to a sprained right ankle was cut short after he suffered a new issue. The extent of the injury is not known at this time, but the sharp shooting All-Star was noticeably limping as he headed to the locker room. He will end his night with 29 points, eight rebounds, and three triples across 25 minutes. Quinn Cook figures to continue filling in for him at point guard should he ultimately be forced to miss more time. Expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.