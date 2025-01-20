Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Curry (ankle) to play Monday versus Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry still needs to warm up, but should get the green light, barring a setback in warmups. Curry missed the final minute of Saturday's win over the Wizards with a mild ankle tweak, but the guard has always maintained that he was expecting to be good to go against Boston.
