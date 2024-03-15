Coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's practice that Curry (ankle) is expected to play Saturday versus the Lakers, Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Warriors should release their official injury report Friday night, but it sounds like Curry will likely be listed as probable for Saturday. The superstar point guard has missed three straight games due to a right ankle sprain, and the Warriors have gone 1-2 during that stretch. Curry's return would likely push Chris Paul to a bench role, but the former may be limited to prevent a potential setback ahead of the postseason.