Curry racked up 30 points (11-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Curry's incredible sharpshooting skills have become a mainstay during the playoffs, and Game 1 was no exception. Heaving balls from distances most players wouldn't dare to attempt, Curry recovered from a slow start and turned on the gas with 20 of his 30 points in the second half. He was Golden State's top producer by a wide margin, and he'll be a very safe and chalky DFS option for as long as the Warriors stick around.