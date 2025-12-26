Warriors' Stephen Curry: Inefficient from field in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry totaled 23 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 victory over the Mavericks.
Curry led the team in scoring during the win, though it came with inefficient shooting from the field. By his lofty standards, the legendary point guard has posted modest Christmas Day production, averaging 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds on 35.0 percent shooting and 27.2 percent from three across 12 appearances. With Golden State hovering around .500, Curry's ability to perform at an elite level will be key as the Warriors navigate a crowded Western Conference.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Rallies after shaky start•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Double-doubles with four treys•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 48 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 39 in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared from injury report•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: On track to return vs. Minnesota•