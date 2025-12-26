Curry totaled 23 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Curry led the team in scoring during the win, though it came with inefficient shooting from the field. By his lofty standards, the legendary point guard has posted modest Christmas Day production, averaging 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds on 35.0 percent shooting and 27.2 percent from three across 12 appearances. With Golden State hovering around .500, Curry's ability to perform at an elite level will be key as the Warriors navigate a crowded Western Conference.