Curry produced 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one rebound in 15 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Lakers.

As expected, Curry was limited to 15 minutes in the preseason win, during which he reminded everyone of his immense offensive upside. The fact he was even on the floor should be seen as a positive heading into what promises to be an intriguing season. The Warriors are positioned to make a push in the Western Conference, with Curry once again leading the charge. Barring any setbacks, he should be primed and ready to go for opening night.