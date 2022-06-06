Curry provided 29 points (9-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-88 win over Boston in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Across his career in the NBA Finals, Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds. While he wasn't remarkably efficient Sunday, Curry led the contest in scoring en route to an easy Golden State victory. He's connected on 12-of-26 to open the series against Boston thus far.