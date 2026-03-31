Warriors' Stephen Curry: Likely out two more games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs and doubtful for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Steve Kerr said Curry went through a full practice Tuesday, which included some five-on-five, so the two-time MVP continues to progress in the right direction. Assuming Curry sits out the next two games, a return against Houston on Sunday appears to be on the table.
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