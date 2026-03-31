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Curry (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs and doubtful for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry went through a full practice Tuesday, which included some five-on-five, so the two-time MVP continues to progress in the right direction. Assuming Curry sits out the next two games, a return against Houston on Sunday appears to be on the table.

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