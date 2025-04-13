Curry (thumb) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Curry is dealing with a thumb injury on his shooting hand but is trending toward playing Sunday. The Warriors are trying to secure a spot in the first round of the NBA playoffs rather than having to go through the Play-In Tournament, which is why the superstar will likely be on the floor to face the Clippers.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Quickly returns to Friday's game•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits game due to thumb injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 30 points in shocking loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Logs 25 points in blowout•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Held to three points•