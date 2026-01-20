Curry notched 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 135-112 victory over the Heat.

Curry drilled five three-pointers to boost his bottom line Monday night, and pressure will increase exponentially for the All-Star down the stretch without Jimmy Butler (knee), who will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The Warriors can't afford to miss a beat, as they are eighth in the Western Conference and barely clinging to a playoff spot heading into the All-Star break. Curry can't carry the load alone, so expect coach Steve Kerr to tinker with several different rotations to find a winning solution in the coming week.