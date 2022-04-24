Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before Sunday's Game 4 that Curry (foot) is "very close" to having an unlimited minute restriction, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry played 31 minutes off the bench in Game 3 after playing 22 and 23 in the first two games of the series. Kerr's comments suggests that the former MVP could be reinserted into the starting lineup soon, but the coach hasn't committed to a starting lineup for Game 4. Across three playoff appearances this season, Curry has averaged 25.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.