The MRI on Curry's right ankle came back clean Monday, but a return timetable remains to be determined, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry will likely still miss at least a few games, but it appears he's avoided a long-term absence, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The superstar point guard suffered the injury after driving to the basket late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Bulls, and after limping around the court for a bit, he went straight to the locker room. With Curry sidelined, Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton are candidates for increased usage.