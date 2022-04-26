Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Curry (foot) is no longer on a minutes restriction, but the coach wouldn't commit to a starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against Denver, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Curry registered 33 points (10-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-14 FT) and eight assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's Game 4 loss, so it isn't surprising to see Kerr officially admit the point guard is no longer facing any restrictions. However, with Jordan Poole showing out as a starter, it's unclear who Curry will replace when he ultimately rejoins the starting five.