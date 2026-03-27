Curry (knee) will be re-evaluated next week and will miss at least the next two games, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Curry will miss Friday's game versus the Wizards in addition to Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, and considering he's yet to practice, it seems unlikely he'll be able to get back out there for Wednesday's game against the Spurs. Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer will continue to soak up the point guard minutes in Golden State while Curry is out.