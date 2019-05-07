Warriors' Stephen Curry: Perimeter game continues to baffle
Curry had 30 points (12-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 43 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to Houston.
Curry had a better night Monday, ending with 30 points on 12-of-25 shooting. On what was a solid performance on the surface, he did manage just two three-pointers despite attempting 14. He also got to the free-throw line just two times, both of these factors contributing to the loss. He will no doubt keep shooting the ball and will almost certainly find his range in the near future. If the Warriors are to maintain homecourt advantage, the hope will be that he turns things around in just 48 hours, with Game 5 just around the corner.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Offensive struggles continue in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 points despite injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not his best effort Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play against Houston•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...