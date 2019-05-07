Warriors' Stephen Curry: Perimeter game continues to baffle

Curry had 30 points (12-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 43 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to Houston.

Curry had a better night Monday, ending with 30 points on 12-of-25 shooting. On what was a solid performance on the surface, he did manage just two three-pointers despite attempting 14. He also got to the free-throw line just two times, both of these factors contributing to the loss. He will no doubt keep shooting the ball and will almost certainly find his range in the near future. If the Warriors are to maintain homecourt advantage, the hope will be that he turns things around in just 48 hours, with Game 5 just around the corner.