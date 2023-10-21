Curry ended with 11 points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 20 minutes in Friday's 122-117 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Curry had an uncharacteristically woeful shooting performance, but that shouldn't matter much with the start of the regular season right around the corner. Curry averaged 16.5 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from three-point range in four preseason contests.