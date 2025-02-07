Curry recorded 37 points (13-35 FG, 6-20 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Lakers.

Curry's shooting woes continued while he took on some extreme usage for the short-handed Warriors on Thursday, attempting a season-high 35 field goals, including 20 three-point tries, for a team-high 37 points. Over his last nine games, Curry is shooting only 37.4 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from downtown. However, the perennial All-Star should see his efficiency rise once Jimmy Butler enters Golden State's lineup to take some of the playmaking duties off Curry's shoulders.