Curry posted 31 points (12-30 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals across 42 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Curry was far from efficient but still posted a game-high 31 points. He also dished out double-digit assists for the second time in the series and recorded a playoff-high three steals. The point guard is averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals through the first four games versus Los Angeles, but the Warriors still face a 3-1 hole as the series shifts back to Golden State.