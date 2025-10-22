Curry finished Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Lakers with 23 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes.

This was a relatively quiet game by Curry's lofty standards, as Jimmy Butler had a field day with 16 trips to the free-throw line. Curry, who is in his age-37 season, still oozes with upside and simply needs to avoid an injury in order to have another one of his consistent fantasy campaigns as an elite source of points, three-pointers and assists.