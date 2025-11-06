Curry (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Curry didn't suit up against the Kings on Wednesday in the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set, and the star floor general will also miss this matchup Friday. This is a huge loss for the Warriors, as Curry is the barometer of the Warriors' offense, as well as their main scoring weapon. With Curry out, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton and Will Richard are all candidates to log increased minutes.