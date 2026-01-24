Warriors' Stephen Curry: Saturday's game postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The NBA has postponed Saturday's game between the Warriors and Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Saturday's game was set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game has been moved to Sunday at the same time, per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press.
