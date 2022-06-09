Curry (foot) said he will play in Friday's Game 4 at Boston, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.

It's possible Curry still ends up on the official injury report when that's released, but it seems like there should be no concern about the star's availability after his foot was rolled over by Al Horford. In the first three games of the series, Curry has averaged 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals in 35.7 minutes.