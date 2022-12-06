Curry ended with 12 points (3-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to Indiana.

Curry couldn't find the bottom of the net in this one, converting a season-low three attempts from the field and just two of his 10 tries from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, the shot volume and workload remain, so the showing should just be chalked up as an anomaly in the scoring column for Curry, who has topped 20 points in all but three of his appearances. Unfortunately, two of those have come in the last three games, but Curry dropped a 30-point double-double between them.