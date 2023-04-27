Curry registered 31 points (12-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 win over the Kings in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Curry ended just two assists away from recording a double-double, but the star point guard produced another impressive performance since he notched 30-plus points for the third game in a row. In fact, Curry has scored at least 30 points in four of his five playoff outings so far. He's averaging 31.4 points per game while shooting 36.7 percent from deep in the first round so far, with Game 6 tabbed to happen Friday at Chase Center.