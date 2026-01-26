Curry closed with 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 victory over the Timberwolves.

The two-time MVP led the Warriors in scoring on the day while setting a new season high in steals, and Curry likely would have taken a run at 30 points had the game been closer. He still drained multiple three-pointers for his 25th straight game, a streak that dates back to Nov. 18 and during which he's averaged 27.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 threes, 3.7 boards and 1.0 steals.