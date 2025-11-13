Warriors' Stephen Curry: Vintage outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry generated 46 points (13-25 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 15-16 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 125-120 win over San Antonio.
22 of Curry's 46 points came in the third quarter as part of an emphatic response to a letdown 11-point performance in his previous game. The 37-year-old has now topped the 40-point mark twice this season, with Wednesday's output being a season high. Curry's 15 made free throws tied for his second most in a game in his career, and his most since April of 2021. He's averaging 27.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 30.3 minutes per game this season.
