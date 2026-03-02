Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will be re-evaluated in 10 days
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Curry continues to deal with a lingering right knee injury, which has sidelined him since Jan. 30. New reports indicate the star guard will be out at least another 10 days, forcing him to miss the next five games at a minimum. The Warriors will likely continue to heavily utilize Pat Spencer, Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton in the backcourt.
