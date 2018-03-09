Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will not return to Thursday's game
Curry (ankle) will not return to Thursday's contest against the Spurs.
Curry tweaked his often-injured right ankle in the first quarter and proceeded to enter the locker room. Golden State will likely be doing everything in their power to ensure the All-Star is back in time for the playoffs, so it would not be surprising at all to see Curry miss some time. Quinn Cook should pick up some minutes in his absence.
