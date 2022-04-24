Curry will come off the bench once again during Sunday's Game 4 against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Despite Warriors head coach Steve Kerr saying that Steph is "very close" to having an unlimited minute restriction, the former MVP will operate off the bench for a fourth straight game. Across his previous three appearances off the bench, Curry has averaged 25.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.