Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (ankle) will not play Friday against the Thunder, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.
Curry is unable to suit up for the front end of this back-to-back set, and he can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Utah. Draymond Green (rest) is also out, while Jimmy Butler (illness) is doubtful. That means the Warriors will likely lean heavily on Brandin Podziemski on Friday.
