Lendeborg notched 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's 126-119 overtime win over the Magic.

Lendeborg combined efficient scoring with strong rebounding and rim protection, delivering one of his most complete performances of the season and ending just two boards shy of a double-double. His six turnovers were a drawback, but the 37-minute workload demonstrated Golden State's willingness to rely on him in competitive situations. His versatile statistical profile offers considerable fantasy upside as his role continues to develop, and he remains one of the most productive rookies in this year's class. He's averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in his first 10 appearances of the season.