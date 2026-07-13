Wizards' AJ Dybantsa: Full stat line in SL win

Dybantsa supplied 23 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in Sunday's 104-85 Summer League win over the Kings.

Dybantsa struggled mightily from three-point range in his second Summer League appearance, though he still finished as Washington's second-leading scorer. The rookie forward provided a well-rounded line Sunday, adding a team-high seven rebounds while tying the game-high mark in steals. He was one of just two players to record at least five combined steals-plus-blocks. Dybantsa has recorded at least 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals in both of his outings in Las Vegas, though he's shot just 1-for-11 from deep.