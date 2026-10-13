Dybantsa recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Monday's 131-122 preseason loss to the Nets.

Dybantsa overcame a slow start to deliver an encouraging performance, becoming more involved offensively during the second half. His shooting efficiency remained inconsistent, but he contributed in several categories while grabbing four offensive rebounds. The rookie is slated to open the 2026-27 season as the Wizards' starting small forward and should see consistent playing time out of the get-go in his first year in the league.