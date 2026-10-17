Dybantsa (ankle) won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He'll finish with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block in 15 minutes.

Dybantsa rolled his ankle before walking to the locker room in the second quarter of the Wizards' preseason finale, and he won't return for precautionary reasons. The rookie No. 1 overall pick's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks.