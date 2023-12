Gafford ended Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Suns with 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-7 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.

Gafford played a hard-nosed physical game in the paint opposite Jusuf Nurkic and finished with one of the best totals in his NBA career. Although the Wizards continue to struggle, Gafford ranks as an underrated fantasy target at the center position due to his upside and lack of competition on the roster.